WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two matches set for Friday’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match

-Happy Corbin vs. Ricochet

Powell’s POV: Jayne and Dolin replaced Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in the tournament and then beat Natalya and Sonya Deville on Smackdown to advance to the semifinals. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. May same audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).