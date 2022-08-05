AEW Dynamite preview: Title match set for Wednesday’s “Quake By The Lake” themed show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho for the Interim AEW World Championship

-Darby Allin vs. Brody King in a Coffin Match

-Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix vs. Andrade El Idolo and Rush in a tornado tag match

-Jade Cargill vs. Madison Rayne for the TBS Championship

Powell's POV: The Cargill vs. Rayne match was set on Friday's Rampage. Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center (next week's Rampage will be taped the same night).