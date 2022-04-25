AEW Rampage viewership and rating for the show headlined by Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir for the TBS Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 518,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 482,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished fourteenth in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.22 rating in the same demo. The April 15 Rampage was bumped to an earlier time slot, so the better comparison is the 600,000 viewership count and the 0.25 rating that the show delivered in its usual time slot on April 8. The NBA led Friday’s cable ratings with a pair of games in the top two spots for ESPN.