WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the show headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a lumberjack match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.952 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is down from the 2.142 million viewership count from the previous episode.
Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous episode’s 0.48 rating in the same demo. Smackdown’s viewership count was down due to NBA Playoff games airing on ABC and ESPN.
