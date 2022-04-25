What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the show headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a lumberjack match

April 25, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.952 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is down from the 2.142 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous episode’s 0.48 rating in the same demo. Smackdown’s viewership count was down due to NBA Playoff games airing on ABC and ESPN.

