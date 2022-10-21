10/21 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa, Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, Logan Paul returns 

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,209)

Live from Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center

Aired October 21, 2022 on Fox

[Hour One] Michael Cole welcomed viewers to Smackdown and was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett. The Brawling Brutes made their entrance for Sheamus’s match against Solo Sikoa. Bray Wyatt imagery flashed on the screen. Sikoa made his entrance along with The Usos and Sami Zayn. Samatha Irvin was the ring announcer…

1. Sheamus (w/Ridge Holland, Butch) vs. Solo Sikoa (w/Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn). Sheamus threw an early clothesline and then sold shoulder pain. He set up for Ten Beats with Sikoa on the apron, but Siloa avoided it and wrenched the bad shoulder over the ropes. Sheamus stayed down and sat with his back against the ring steps. Sikoa hit him with a hip attack heading into a commercial break. [C]

Sheamus hit White Noise for a near fall and then continued to sell his shoulder. Sheamus went up top and was cut off by Sikoa, who wrenched the bad arm twice and then climbed to the middle rope and performed a Samoan Drop, which led to a near fall. Cole pointed out that the Samoan Drop sent Sheamus crashing onto his bad left shoulders.

Sheamus came back and hit the Ten Beats (and then some). Sheamus pointed to the crowd and went for a Brogue Kick. Siloa ducked it and hit Sheamus with a superkick. Sheamus came right back with a knee to the head and had Sikoa pinned, but Zayn distracted the referee.

Holland and Butch went after Zayn but were quickly taken out by the Usos, who dumped the broadcast table on top of them. Sheamus dove from the top rope and performed a double clothesline on the Usos. Sheamus returned to the ring apron, but Zayn grabbed his foot to distract him, allowing Sikoa to kick Sheamus when he climbed through the ropes. Sikoa performed a uranage slam and scored the pin.

Solo Sikoa beat Sheamus in 13:05.

After the match, Jey Uso tossed Sheamus to ringside. Sikoa, the Usos, and Zayn worked over Sheamus. Jimmy wrapped a chair around the bad arm of Sheamus, and then Jey hit it repeatedly with another chair until Zayn got him to stop. The Bloodline members stood tall over Sheamus…

A graphic listed that a message from Bray Wyatt was coming up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: An entertaining match. I really like the way Sikoa is being thrust right into the main mix. The post match beatdown looked like an injury angle. Here’s hoping that’s not the case, because Sheamus is on a tear and this would be a terrible time for him to be sidelined.

A sponsored video package recapped Rey Mysterio’s near retirement followed by his four-way match win to earn a shot at the Intercontinental Championship…

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Rey Mysterio arriving backstage. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci were waiting for him. Kaiser said Rey facing Gunther will be the end of Rey, who then challenged either one of them to a match. Kaiser said he would make sure to punish the disrespect…

Bray Wyatt was shown walking in an undisclosed part of the building. His new entrance theme played while he spoke. He apologized for not getting to finish what he was saying last week. He recalled saying revenge is a confession of pain and he said he still believes that. He confessed that he’s had problems and always has. He said anger can take him to places he doesn’t want to be. He said he gets chances that most people won’t get.

Wyatt said he was happy and content being left alone. But he also confessed that he’s happy that he wasn’t left alone. Wyatt said he’s thankful because no he can see. He said he knows who you are, what you want, and what you’re trying to do. He said it won’t work. He confessed that he will do horrible things and will never feel sorry for them. he said he’s just a servant who goes where the circles takes him…

Solo Sikoa sat on the couch inside The Bloodline’s office while the Usos and Zayn stood and celebrated his win. Jimmy and Zayn did their handshake. Zayn told Sikoa that he’s been a gem for The Bloodline and he sent a message to the entire locker room that nobody messes with them.

Zayn though they were finished for the night. Jey said the night was just getting started. Jey said they would take care of Logan Paul once he showed up. Zayn told Jey that Roman Reigns told him not to engage Logan. Zayn said going after Logan wouldn’t be very Ucey. Jey teased agreeing, but then said he’s a hothead and they’d see what happens…

Powell’s POV: Strong back to back promo segments. The Wyatt promo was intriguing. I like the slow burn and the mysterious nature of the character. Meanwhile, the Jey and Sami dynamic continues to be a blast. Roman Reigns put Zayn in charge of Jey, so Zayn could be on the hook if Jey blows off Roman’s orders.

2. Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville. Both entrances were televised. Cole said this was the first ever singles meeting between the two. Morgan’s lipstick was smeared, she had wild eye makeup, and she smiled a lot. Mogan performed an early Backstabber. Morgan went for a backslide, but Deville escaped and then blasted her with a knee to the head and covered her for a two count.

A short time later, Deville kicked Morgan off the apron. Morgan sat at ringside and smiled. [C] Morgan went for a move from the ropes and then Deville caught her with another knee and covered her for a two count. Deville threw strikes and then ran the ropes for another knee strike. Morgan smiled and told her to bring it, which slowed her down momentarily.

Morgan laughed as Deville slapped her several times. Morgan stood up and told Deville to hit her. Morgan hit her a few times. Morgan snapped. Deville headed to ringside. Morgan followed and slammed Deville’s head off the broadcast table and then ran her into the ringside barricade. Morgan slammed Deville’s head off the ring steps repeatedly until both women were counted out.

Liv Morgan fought Sonya Deville to a double count-out in 8:50.

After the match, Morgan smiled and then pulled chairs out from underneath the ring and tossed them inside the ring. The crowd chanted for tables. Morgan grabbed three more chairs after tossing Deville back inside the ring. Morgan superplexed Deville onto the chairs. Cole pointed out that Morgan also landed on a chair. Deville laughed while holding her back…

Powell’s POV: I don’t understand the Morgan character. I just know that if she keeps adding makeup, she’ll be in full clown mode by the middle of next month.

A brief video package aired on “The Megastar” LA Knight… Cole hyped Braun Strowman and Omos meeting face to face after the break… [C]