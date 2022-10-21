10/21 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Heath and Rhino for the Impact Tag Titles, Frankie Kazarian relinquishes the X Division Title, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer vs. Juice Robinson and Chris Bey, Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim, Eric Young vs. Rich Swann, Joe Hendry vs. Jason Hotch

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Heath and Rhino for the Impact Tag Titles, Frankie Kazarian relinquishes the X Division Title, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer vs. Juice Robinson and Chris Bey, Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim, Eric Young vs. Rich Swann, Joe Hendry vs. Jason Hotch, and more (21:50)…

Click here for the October 21 Impact Wrestling audio review.

