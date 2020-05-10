Alberto Del Rio (aka Alberto El Patron) charged with sexual assault

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan, who wrestles as Alberto Del Rio and Alberto El Patron, was arrested and charged with sexual assault stemming from an alleged May 3 incident. The victim told police that Chucuan slapped her multiple times and ordered her to wear a dress and dance for him before the alleged assault took place. The victim also stated that Chucuan threatened to leave her son in the middle of the road if she did not comply with his demands. Read more on the story at News4sanantonio.com.

Powell’s POV: While he will obviously have his day in court, the downward spiral for Alberto continues. Although he recently claimed that he was talking with WWE, Chucuan hasn’t done much pro wrestling related over the last couple years. He has instead served as the president of MMA promotion Combate Americas, and lost an MMA fight to Tito Ortiz last year.



