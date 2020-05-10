WWE Money in the Bank results: Powell’s review of the Climb The Corporate Ladder MITB matches, Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship, Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship, Bayley vs. Tamina for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Money in the Bank

Aired May 10, 2020 live on WWE Network and pay-per-view

Taped in Stamford, Connecticut at WWE Headquarters and in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center



WWE MITB Pre-Show result: Jeff Hardy defeated Cesaro in 13:30.

A video package opened the show… Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary. Cole noted that they would be shifting to WWE Headquarters for MITB ladder matches…

1. “New Day” Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. “Lucha House Party” Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. “The Forgotten Sons” Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler (w/Jaxson Ryker) in a four-way for the Smackdown Tag Titles. Cole and Graves were on commentary for the Smackdown match. Cole noted that two teams were allowed in the ring at once and the wrestlers could tag in anyone, not just their own tag team partners.

Metalik wore a mask that covered his face and showed off his long hair. With everyone else at ringside, Metalik performed a Spanish Fly on Morrison from the top rope and onto the wrestlers on the floor. Dorado checked in a short time later and dropkicked Miz while spinning into a moonsault onto Morrison for a near fall.

At 8:00, Big E held up Cutler and then Kingston came off the top rope with a double stomp. Kingston covered Cutler for a two count. New Day set up for their finisher, but Morrison knocked Kingston off the ropes. Blake and Cutler hit their finisher on Big E, but not before The Miz tagged himself into the match. Morrison hit Starship Pain on E and had him pinned, but other challengers broke it up.

Dorado performed a springboard stunner on Morrison. Metalik hit Morrison with a huracanrana that sent him out of the ring. Dorado made a blind tag and both LHP members caught Big E with a kick. Dorado splashed E, then Metalik performed an elbow drop from the ropes for a near fall. The Forgotten Sons went for a double team move on E, who cleared them both to ringside. E launched Kingston over the top rope onto both Sons.

Big E ran the ropes for a move, but Ryker pulled the top rope down. Cole reminded viewers that there were no disqualifications. The referee ejected Ryker, who threw a fit and headed to the back even though his team couldn’t have been disqualified for ignoring the referee. Weird. In the ring, Metalik performed a springboard dive onto E, who caught him and put him down with a Big Ending for the win…

Big E and Kofi Kingston defeated The Miz & John Morrison, Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik, and Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake in 12:00 in a four-way tag match to retain the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: A well worked four-way tag team match with nonstop action. The Lucha House Party duo were impressive despite taking the loss. Really, it was a good outing for everyone involved.

An ad aired for Undertaker’s “The Last Ride” documentary, which premiered today on WWE Network… Footage aired from the WWE Performance Center…

Footage aired from “earlier today” of Lacey Evans talking about how she is meant to win the Money in the Bank match. She said she was made in the United States and by the United States Marine Corps. She said she learned that the key to victory is proper preparation and a good plan. She said she studied her opponents and the entire layout of WWE Headquarters…

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was interviewed by Charly Caruso. McIntyre wished all the mothers a happy Mother’s Day. McIntyre said Rollins is one of the most talented and decorated performers of all time, but he has passion and desire. He said he worked his entire life to win the WWE Championship and he’ll be damned if he loses it tonight. McIntyre said he would welcome Rollins to Claymore Country and break his jaw…

R-Truth performed his “What’s Up” entrance and held out the microphone despite the fact that there were no fans in attendance. Once the song was over, he told the WWE Universe to make some noise. MVP made his entrance. Phillips announced WWE Backlash for June 14. The wrestlers had a verbal exchange about who knew more about ballin’. Bobby Lashley interrupted them and told MVP he could take the night off. “That’s what’s up,” MVP told Truth, who also tried to take the night off, only to be stopped by Lashley. Truth accidentally hit Lashley while pointing and saying there’s a big world out there…

2. Bobby Lashley vs. R-Truth. The Raw broadcast team of Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe were on commentary. Lashley dominated the brief match before spearing and pinning Truth…

Bobby Lashley defeated R-Truth in 1:40.

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure why they didn’t just announce the match as Lashley vs. Truth. Perhaps they intend to circle back to Truth vs. MVP on Raw? Maybe MVP is going to represent Lashley as a manager? This was a squash match and the broadcast team was good about hyping up Lashley while making it seem like he’s a new man.

The broadcast team set up a video on The Real Heroes Project that WWE and various sports leagues are involved in…

Footage aired from “earlier today” of King Corbin talking about his accomplishments and claiming that he would win his second MITB ladder match. He said even someone as brilliant and intuitive as him didn’t know what to expect from the match. He said he will be known as King Money in the Bank…

Bayley and Sasha Banks were walking backstage when Kayla Braxton approached them or an interview. Bayley tried to blow off Braxton, who tried to stir the pot by asking if one of them blames the other for a recent television loss. Bayley barked at Braxton and said they had to go. Cole said it would be nice if Bayley actually allowed Banks to answer the question…

3. Bayley (w/Sasha Banks) vs. Tamina for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Cole and Graves were on commentary. Greg Hamilton delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. A graphic noted that MITB was trending number one on Twitter (it was actually number five worldwide, though first in the United States right after the graphic was shown).

Bayley targeted Tamina’s right knee early and wrapped it around the ring post twice. Tamina came back and limped as she performed a hip attack style move in the corner. Tamina went for a superkick but Bayley caught her leg and applied a kneebar on the bad right knee. Tamina reached the ropes to break the hold.

Bayley powered Tamina onto her shoulders, but couldn’t hold her up and collapsed with Tamina on top of her. A short time later, Tamina tossed Bayley over the broadcast table and she crash landed onto the office chairs. Tamina rolled Bayley back inside the ring and went for a splash. Bayley put her feet up, but Tamina landed on her feet.

Tamina put Bayley down with a Samoan Drop. Tamina spotted Banks entering the ring and ended up going after her. Tamina chased Banks into the ring. Bayley grabbed Jax from behind and rolled her into a crucifix pin for the three count.

Bayley defeated Tamina in 10:30 to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

After the match, Tamina stood up with Bayley on her back, but Banks clipped her knee. Banks delivered a running knee to the face of Tamina and then slapped her. Banks grabbed the title belt and handed it to Bayley…

Powell’s POV: The effort was there, but the Smackdown champion and the title picture continues to feel ice cold. Perhaps Banks eventually challenging Bayley will heat things up once they finally get to that feud.

After some advertising, a Seth Rollins promo aired. Rollins said McIntyre knows who he is and what he is capable of. Rollins said McIntyre also knows that it’s his destiny to defeat him to win the WWE Championship. Rollins said he admires McIntyre’s courage and will do him the favor of his life when he unburdens him…

Cole and Graves hyped The Last Ride documentary series… A video package set up the WWE Universal Championship match…

4. Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship. No in-ring introductions for the title match. Cole and Graves were on the call. Strowman shoved Wyatt into the corner. Wyatt said someone woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning. A short time later, Strowman charged at Wyatt at ringside. Wyatt moved and Strowman crashed into the broadcast table. Huskus the pig puppet appeared from behind the barricade.

Wyatt used the distraction to DDT Strowman on the floor. Wyatt rolled him back inside the ring, clotheslined Strowman, and covered him for a two count. Wyatt ran Strowman into the ring steps and then told him, “Look what you made me do.” Back inside the ring, Wyatt performed a tornado DDT. Wyatt hit his Sister Abigail finisher and covered Strowman for a good near fall at 5:55.

Wyatt set up for another Sister Abigail, but Strowman grabbed him by the throat and chokeslammed him. Strowman tossed Wyatt to ringside and then went out the other side and delivered a running shoulder block. Strowman tossed Wyatt back inside the ring, then ate a boot from Wyatt when he tried to join him.

When Strowman sat up, he was wearing his black sheep mask. Wyatt laughed maniacally. “I told him I would find you,” Wyatt said while continuing to laugh. Wyatt held his arms open and asked Strowman if he understands what this means. Strowman ripped his t-shirt off. Wyatt told him this time will be perfect. Strowman dropped to his knees and held his arms open. Wyatt laughed and then stood up and struck the crucifix pose.

Strowman got to his feet and they hugged. Wyatt’s various puppets were shown cheering from behind the barricade. Strowman pushed Wyatt back and then slowly removed his black sheep mask. Wyatt asked him what he was doing. Strowman stomped on the mask. Wyatt told Strowman to listen to him. Instead, Strowman gave him a running power slam and pinned him.

Braun Strowman defeated Bray Wyatt in 10:55 to retain the WWE Universal Championship.

Strowman yelled a lot like a meathead while Graves said he beat Wyatt using mind games. Wyatt laid in the corner and watched Strowman leave. Meanwhile, flashes of The Fiend appeared on the screen…

Powell’s POV: I had zero hope of an actual reunion, but that was more compelling to me than Strowman remaining the babyface champion. Instead, the match was exactly what most of us expected in terms of setting up Strowman vs. The Fiend, presumably for WWE Backlash next month. By the way, I’m surprised that we haven’t seen any footage of the MITB ladder matches yet. There was a lot of talk that the footage of those matches would be spread out throughout the show rather than airing all at once.

The hacker was shown watching a bunch of screens that were filled with various wrestlers. The hacker spoke, but it was tough to make out what he said. The Truth Will Be Heard graphic appeared to close out the video…

An ad aired for WrestleMania III airing on FS1 on Tuesday…

The Raw broadcast team spoke from their desk and set up a video package on the WWE Championship match…

5. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship. Mike Rome delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. The Raw crew was on commentary. Rollins hit McIntyre with a suicide dive a few minutes into the match. Back inside the ring, Rollins performed a sling blade clothesline and covered McIntyre, who kicked out at one. McIntyre targeted McIntyre’s left leg with a hold and then turned it into an STF, which McIntyre broke by reaching the ropes. Rollins held the hold until the referee counted two four.

Rollins kicked McIntyre to ringside and hit him with a suicide dive. Rollins climbed onto the ringside broadcast table, leapt off, and hit McIntyre with a knee to the head. Rollins barked that it’s about him and his dreams. Rollins went for another suicide dive, but McIntyre caught him and launched him onto the broadcast table. Both men rolled back inside the ring at 10:15. McIntyre hit a pair of overhead belly-to-belly suplexes, then put Rollins down with a big boot to the head. McIntyre went to the ropes and hit Rollins on the way down. McIntyre kipped up and went to the corner and set up for his finisher, but Rollins ducked under the ropes.

Rollins clotheslined McIntyre on the top rope. McIntyre came right back with a spinebuster for a near fall. Rollins stuffed a Future Shock DDT by kicking McIntyre’s knee. Rollins hit a kneeling McIntyre with a superkick and covered him for just a one count. Rollins performed a frogsplash and got a two count. Rollins went to ringside and grabbed a chair. The referee barked at Rollins that he would disqualify him if he used the chair. Rollins entered the ring and looked down at the chair, then tossed it to ringside. Rollins went for a Stomp, but McIntyre avoided it and then headbutted Rollins.

McIntyre went up top, but Rollins cut him off on pulled him chest first onto the ropes. Rollins set up for a superplex, but McIntyre headbutted him off the ropes. McIntyre braced himself on the top rope. Rollins race up the ropes and superplex him and follow up with falcon arrow that led to a two count. McIntyre avoided another Stomp and then caught Rollins with a DDT for a near fall at 16:15. McIntyre punched his bad knee several times. McIntyre placed Rollins on the ropes and set up for a superplex, but Rollins cut his legs out from under him.

With McIntyre in the tree of woe, Rollins set up for a move, but Rollins sat up and suplexed him back into the ring. McIntyre got to his feet and did his countdown, but Rollins superkicked him instead. Rollins hit the Stomp and covered McIntyre for a near fall at 18:10. Rollins pulled himself to his feet and went for a Stomp, but McIntyre stuffed it and headbutted Rollins, who bounced into the ropes and came right back with a superkick. McIntyre stumped into the ropes and then drilling Rollins with a Claymore Kick and pinned him.

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins in 19:20 to retain the WWE Championship.

McIntyre teased leaving afterward, but he returned to the ring and offered Rollins a handshake, telling him that’s exactly what he needed. “You are the man, but not on this night,” McIntyre said. McIntyre told Rollins to show the world that he’s a leader by shaking his hand. Rollins shook the hand of McIntyre, who thanked him. McIntyre left the ring while Rollins remained in the ring…

Powell’s POV: Easily the best match of the night thus far. Really good effort from both men. McIntyre is doing a great job as babyface champion even if there’s not a live crowd there to validate that opinion with a reaction. The post match handshake was unexpected. I thought they might be doing an angle with Rollins attacking him, but they went straight forward instead, though Rollins was seething after McIntyre left the ring.

Backstage, R-Truth was looking dejected when Charly Caruso interviewed him. He showed off a picture of his WWE 24/7 Championship and said that if he doesn’t want to be lonely then it’s time to do something about it by getting his baby back. Truth said he didn’t care where it was taken, he was coming for Tom Brady to take his title back. After Truth left, Caruso said that he meant Tom Brady…

An ad for Raw hyped Becky Lynch confronting the MITB winner, and Edge and Randy Orton returning… Additional advertising aired and then Graves and Cole hyped The Last Ride documentary series. Cole set up the MITB ladder matches…

6. Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

7. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Cole and Graves called the matches from Orlando. The various entrants for both matches were shown arriving. The men started in the gym at WWE Headquarters, and the women were in the lobby.

Asuka was the last to arrive and stood on the second level and yelled a lot before diving onto the other women below. Asuka entered the elevator and the doors closed before the other entrants could stop it. They raced up the stairs.

In the weight room, the men continued to brawl. Corbin tossed a weight that ended up smashing one of the mirrors in the weight room. Otis placed a weight bar over Styles, who acted like he couldn’t free himself. Styles even asked Mysterio for help. A group of wrestlers raced past the bathroom. Mysterio stopped when he heard a toilet flush. Brother Love exited a stall and said, “I love you.”

Powell’s POV: If you didn’t think we’d get some Vince McMahon bathroom humor then this must be your first time watching WWE programming.

Some of the men fought into a room where there were ring ropes and a cage in front of a shot of fans. Bryan tied up Corbin in the ropes and kicked him several times. Bryan took a shot at Otis. Clown music played while a clown popped his head over a chair that was in the room.

Some of the women fought into a conference room. Jax knocked Baszler down. Brooke hit Jax with a chair and then climbed on top of a conference room table and pulled down a briefcase filled with money. Stephanie McMcMahon appeared on the screen and said that Brooke was in the MITB conference room, so that wasn’t the actual briefcase. Carmella took out Brooke. Evans hit Brooke with a Woman’s Right.

Styles appeared and went in search of Mysterio. Styles froze in his tracks and then the camera turned to show that he was looking at a big photo of Undertaker. The gong sounded. Styles went back in pursuit, but he opened a door and found coffins, then we could see his flashbacks to the Boneyard Match. “No way,” Styles said. He wanted to close the door, but Black caught him with a kick and then closed the door with Styles inside.

They cut to a shot of Paul Heyman sitting down at a table with a bunch of food. The male and female match entrants all converged. Otis did his best John Belushi from Animal House by yelling, “Food fight.” Otis threw a plate of food at Heyman, then the others joined in for the fight. Baszler locked Mysterio in her finisher, then released him when Otis and Jax did a simultaneous splash from opposite sides.

Jax tossed Brooke into a Coke machine and then powerbombed Carmella onto a table. Otis showed up and was eating food. Jax shook her head at him in disgust and left. Otis stuck around and ate food. John Laurinaitis popped up and said, “People Power.” Otis threw a pie in his face.



