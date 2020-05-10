WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff Show results: Powell’s live review of Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff Show

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut

Aired May 10, 2020 on WWE Network and social media

-Scott Stanford and Peter Rosenberg hosted the Kickoff Show from the studios at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

-A video package recapped the Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt feud. Rosenberg predicted a Wyatt win in the WWE Universal Championship match, while Stanford picked Strowman to retain.

-Alyse Ashton checked in from the lobby of WWE Headquarters. She stood in front of an Andre the Giant statue and elevators and set up a replay of the top ten Money in the Bank moments video. A few of the moments aired.

-Rosenberg said he’ll be upset if Alexa Bliss isn’t shown holding the MITB briefcase. Stanford said he hasn’t seen the video (apparently neither one of these guys watch Raw).

10. 2017 with AJ Styles performing a DVD from the apron that slammed Kevin Owens onto a ladder propped over the apron and barricade.

9. 2018 with Ember Moon performing a springboard dove that crushed Sasha Banks on the apron.

8. 2013 with referee Triple H giving Daniel Bryan a Pedigree and allowing Randy Orton to pin him via his MITB contract (more to come later).

-Footage aired of Dana Brooke talking on The Bump about how she is hungry for success. She said she has another four years with the best company of the world.

-Renee Young, Booker T, and JBL checked in from their homes. Booker predicted a Shayna Baszler win in the women’s MITB ladder match. JBL showed off a samurai sword he got in Japan and then predicted an Asuka win. Young picked Lacey Evans to win.

-Smackdown Tag Champions Kofi Kingston and Big E were interviewed backstage at the WWE Performance Center by Kayla Braxton. Big E said there are more people in the four-way tag title match than at NFL player Earl Thomas’s Airbnb (nice).

-Stanford and Rosenberg spoke about the tag title match. Rosenberg predicted that New Day will retain, and Stanford said he had a feeling that a lucky bounce would go in the direction of The Miz and John Morrison.

-After some advertising, a Tamina video aired with kiddie themed backgrounds. It wrapped up with thunderstorm graphics.

1. Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro. The broadcast team of Michael Cole and Corey Graves were at ringside and played up the possibility that this is Hardy’s final run with WWE and his last chance at redemption. They also noted that Cesaro a friend and former tag partner of Sheamus, who is feuding with Hardy. There were ladders set up all over the WWE Performance Center studio for the MITB theme (even though the ladder matches were taped in Stamford).

Cesaro controlled the offense for several minutes. Hardy caught him with a jawbreaker and started his comeback. Cesaro avoided a Twist of Fate. Hardy caught him with an elbow and went to the ropes, but Cesaro cut hi off. Cesaro climbed up behind Hardy, who knocked him back into the ring with a few elbows.

Hardy performed a Whisper in the Wind for a near fall. Cesaro’s knee buckled when Hardy landed on him. Cesaro pulled his kneepad down, but he kept going. Hardy caught him with a Twist of Fate for a near fall. Hardy picked up Cesaro and slammed him awkwardly, then went to the ropes. Cesaro got up and hit Hardy with an uppercut, then suplexed him from the ropes and got a near fall at 12:00.

Cesaro set up for his finisher, but Hardy backdropped him. Cesaro landed on his feet and clotheslined Hardy and got another two count. Hardy rolled to ringside. Cesaro followed and hit him with a running uppercut. Cesaro limped a bit. Hardy ran Cesaro into the ring steps and Cesaro took the bump so that his knees collided with the steps. Hardy dove off the barricade onto Cesaro, then rolled him back inside the ring. Hardy performed a Swanton Bomb and scored the pin…

Jeff Hardy defeated Cesaro in 13:30.

Powell’s POV: Really good work. Both men worked hard and produced a better than usual Kickoff Show. It continues to be a shame that Cesaro is cast in the “good hand” role.

-Stanford and Rosenberg set up footage of AJ Styles on The Bump. Styles spoke about taking advantage of the Apollo Crews injury and being in the gauntlet match. He said he’s not the No. 1 contender, so this is his opportunity. Stanford and Rosenberg continued to talk about the men’s match. Stanford predicted a Styles win.

-The next MITB moments were shown.

7. 2019 with Brock Lesnar entering at the last moment and winning the match. They also showed Lesnar dancing with the briefcase as if it was a boom box.

6. 2006 with Shelton Benjamin performing a springboard off a ladder propped against the ropes and diving onto a group of wrestlers at ringside.

5. 2019 with Bayley cashing in her MITB contract to beat Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Alyse Ashton checked in from a hallway in WWE Headquarters. She note that she took the elevator, but it won’t be that easy for the wrestlers, who will have a ten-story brawl.

-Renee Young, Booker T, and JBL checked in from their homes again. JBL spoke about how WWE Headquarters is a shrine to the business. He also said it’s one of the most secure places he’s ever been with key card required to get into the various areas. Booker said his fondest memory from WWE Headquarters is watching JBL do a weather report.

-Young set up the next MITB Moments.

4. 2019 with Andrade powerbombing Finn Balor from a standing ladder and onto another ladder

3. 2006 with Edge cashing in his MITB contract to beat John Cena at Elimination Chamber to win the WWE Championship.

2. 2007 with Jeff Hardy performing a leg drop from a huge ladder in the ring onto Edge, who was on a ladder that was leaning over the barricade and apron.

-Following a commercial break, the top MITB Moment was shown.

1. 2015 with Seth Rollins cashing in his contract at WrestleMania to beat Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in what became a Triple Threat match to win the WWE Universal Championship.

-Stanford and Rosenberg spoke at the studio and Rosenberg acted upset that Alexa Bliss didn’t make the top ten MITB moments. They spoke about the Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins match for the WWE Championship. They closed out the pre-show discussing the MITB ladder matches and made a fuss over the matches taking place simultaneously.

