WWE SummerSlam lineup: The updated card for the summer stadium show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday, August 5 in Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

-Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship

-Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

-Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Powell’s POV: WWE officially added the Intercontinental Title match, Rousey vs. Baszler, and Paul vs. Ricochet on Monday. Rousey and Baszler agreed to have a fight, but WWE was billing it as a regular match at last check. Join me for my live review of SummerSlam a week from Saturday beginning with a Kickoff Show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).