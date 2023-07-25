What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show

July 25, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Brock Lesnar returns

-Logan Paul appears

-Maxxine Dupri vs. Valhalla

Powell’s POV: WWE added the contract signing since our last update. Monday’s Raw will be the brand’s SummerSlam go-home show and will held in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.