WWE Money in the Bank, WWE Smackdown in Phoenix, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in Tucson, (reports needed), Tom Magee, Carmella DeCesare, Harold Sakata, Abismo Negro

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Money in the Bank will be held on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The show includes a pair of MITB ladder matches. Join me for my live review beginning with either a Kickoff Show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will record a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. The show includes all of the Money in the Bank ladder match qualifiers. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear my same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. The show includes the 20-man, two-ring Rampage Rumble for a shot at Jon Moxley’s Interim AEW World Championship. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Tucson, Arizona at Tucson Arena on Sunday with a “Sunday Stunner” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Bianca Belair defends the Raw Women’s Championship, and Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tom Magee is 64.

-Former WWE Diva Search participant Carmella DeCesare is 40.

-Harold Sakata was born on July 1, 1920. He died on July 19, 1982 at age 62 of liver cancer. Sakata is best known for playing the role of “Oddjob” in the James Bond film Goldfinger.

-Abismo Negro (Andres Gonzalez) was born on July 1, 1971. His died of drowning and his body was found in a river on March 22, 2009.