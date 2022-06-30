MLW Fusion results: Powell’s review of Taya Valkyrie, Lince Dorado, and Microman vs. “Strange Sangre” Holidead, Arez, and Mini Abismo Negro, Samoan Swat Team vs. Los Aztecas

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling Fusion (Episode 151)

Taped May 13 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena

Streamed June 30, 2022 on the MLW’s YouTube Page and FITE TV

The show opened with Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau selling items they stole Cesar Duran’s office to fans outside the 2300 Arena. A fan asked Fatu if he accepts credit. He said yes, took the fan’s credit card, and put it in his pocket. Funny. Lance Anoa’i joined them and they billed the segment as The Polynesian Chop Shop complete with a show graphic. Production added music and additional graphics similar to the Home Shopping Network.

Duran arrived in a vehicle along with a masked henchmen. Duran scolded the Samoan Swat Team and said if they want violence, they will face his masked henchmen next week. The henchmen acted leery of what Duran announced. Duran took an item back and headed back to his vehicle…

The Fusion opening aired… The broadcast team of Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski checked in. They recapped the Weapons of Mass Destruction match between Fatu and Mads Krugger from last week and said neither man would ever be the same. They said Krugger refused medical treatment. They spoke as footage of Fatu, Finau, and Anoai arriving backstage…

Powell’s POV: I got a kick out of the opening skit, but Fatu clowning around moments before the broadcast team said he and Krugger would never be the same was quite contradictory.

Cesar Duran made his entrance along with three masked henchmen. He said he would present the most violent lucha team ever. He said they are his soldiers and they put fear in everyone backstage, including Fatu.

Jacob Fatu made his entrance in non-wrestling attire and slapped some hands on his way to the ring. A “Fatu” chant broke out. Fatu had a mic in hand and played to the fans. Fatu hyped the Samoan Swat Team and then Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i made their entrance.

1. “Samoan Swat Team” Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. Los Aztecas. Los Aztecas were three of Duran’s henchmen. Jacob Fatu sat in on commentary. They cut to a break second into the match. [C]

Duran announced that it would be a no disqualification match. Anoai performed a coast to coast missile dropkick. Finau put two henchmen on his shoulders and put them down with a Samoan drop. Anoai performed a top rope splash on one of the henchmen and pinned him.

“Samoan Swat Team” Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i defeated Los Aztecas.

After the match, Fatu stood at ringside and celebrated his team’s win. A masked fan behind him removed his mask and revealed himself to be Real 1 (f/k/a NZO, Enzo Amore). Real 1 slammed a bottle onto Fatu’s head and then climbed the barricade and attacked him. Finau and Anoa’i checked on Fatu…

Powell’s POV: Finau and Anoa’i lack the charisma of the original SST, but I was impressed by some of the spots they performed during the lopsided match. We didn’t see much of it, so they likely spotlighted their key moments of domination over the henchmen. Meanwhile, I’m all in for Fatu feuding with Real 1. I mean, who doesn’t want to see Fatu destroy that guy?

The broadcast team spoke about Myron Reed being invited to train with Davey Richards…

Los Maximos delivered a promo and said they want an MLW Tag Title shot. They said they’ve been in the game for 20 years… A Killer Kross video aired…

A Richard Holliday promo aired in black and white. He said he used to believe the clothes made the man, but now he believes the man can make the clothes. He spoke about being into the color red as the camera pulled back and showed red blood on his jacket. He said the blood came from Alex Hammerstone and he’s no addicted to the taste…

The broadcast team hyped the Kings of Colosseum edition of Fusion for July 14 with Hammerstone vs. Holliday for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. The show was billed as the season finale of Fusion…

Powell’s POV: A very good promo. Holliday is showing real versatility. We’ve seen him do Dynasty comedy, elitist heel mic work, and now a bit of a darker turn for him in this promo. Meanwhile, I’m happy that we are finally going to see Hammerstone vs. Holliday. I’m not sure what to make of the season finale announcement given that MLW held the Battle Riot tapings earlier this month.

A video aired on MLW’s action figure deal… The broadcast team announced that Fatu was in the concussion protocol after being struck with the bottle…

Myron Reed and Davey Richards met up backstage and spoke about training together. Reed mentioned the possibility of meeting up in the spirit of competition. Reed said maybe, then looked annoyed after Richards walked away…

Bocchini announced Alex Kane defending the MLW National Openweight Championship against a member of the MLW roster next week. Bocchini said the wrestler would only have 20 minutes to get the job done…

Entrances for the main event took place…

2. Taya Valkyrie, Lince Dorado, and Microman (w/Mister Saint Laurent) vs. “Strange Sangre” Holidead, Arez, and Mini Abismo Negro (w/Gangrel, Dr. Dax). There was a Microman chant before the opening bell. The broadcast team said that lucha rules were in play. Valkyrie put Holidead down and they cut to a break, which included an ad for the Ric Flair’s Last Match event on July 31 in Nashville.

Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 was announced for next week. Bocchini said Fatu had to be restrained by the SST and medical personnel from going after Real 1.

Arez and Negro ganged up on Microman, who was able to fight them both off. Holidead ran in and kicked Microman, which brought Valkyrie into the ring. Microman ended up at ringside and ran away from the heels and then crawled underneath the ring. The heels reached under the ring and pulled Blue Meanie out from under the ring. Meanie worked over the heels and then Microman appeared on the ropes and dove onto one of the heels heading into a break. [C]

Valkyrie and Holidead fought at ringside. In the ring, Microman ended up performing a huracanrana style rollup of Negro and scored the pin.

Taya Valkyrie, Lince Dorado, and Microman defeated “Strange Sangre” Holidead, Gangrel, and Arez.

After the match, all of the heels surrounded Microman in the ring. Gangrel kicked him. Negro worked over Microman with punches.

“Enter Sandman” played and then The Sandman made his entrance with a kendo stick and beers. Sandman poured beer into the mouths of fans along the barricade while the fans sang along with the Metallica classic.

Sandman entered the ring where the heels had Microman in the corner. Sandman worked over the heels with his cane. Microman performed a head-scissors takedown on Negro. Microman picked up his own cane and hit the heels with it when they tried to return to the ring.

Sandman opened a mini beer can and gave it to Microman, who shook his head no and indicated that he wanted a full-sized beer. Sandman gave him a regular can and then went to ringside and poured more beer in the mouths of fans to close the show…

Powell’s POV: The Strange Sangre faction does nothing for me, but they served their purpose here in terms of being fall guys (and fall woman) for Microman’s team. It’s been a while since I’ve seen Sandman, so his appearance was welcomed nostalgia for this viewer. Overall, this was a brief show at just 36 minutes. There wasn’t much in the way of quality wrestling, but I was entertained by this episode. I will have more to say in my weekly MLW Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday.