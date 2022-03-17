Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Samoa Joe, Billy Corgan, Brody King, Lollipop, Andrew “Test” Martin, Cora Combs, Moose Cholak

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy St. Patrick’s Day! I hope you get your fill of green beer and corned beef and cabbage.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Josh Alexander vs. Matt Taven. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. Today’s show includes Roderick Strong vs. Wolfgang. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursday afternoons or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show includes TJP vs. Buddy Matthews. My review will either be available later today or on Friday along with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority B grade vote from 34 percent of our post show poll voters. C finished second with 28 percent each. I gave the show a C grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 35 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-NWA President Billy Corgan is 55.

-Samoa Joe (a/k/a Nuufolau Joel Seanoa) is 43.

-Former TNA performer Lollipop (a/k/a Jamie Lynne) is 43.

-Brody King (Nathan Blauvelt) is 35.

-The late Andrew “Test” Martin was born on March 17, 1975. He died of a drug overdose at age 33 on March 13, 2009.

-The late Cora Combs (Beulah Szostecki) was born on March 17, 1925. He died at age 88 on June 21, 2015.

-The late Moose Cholak (Edward Cholak) was born on March 17, 1930. He died of complications from a stroke at age 72 on October 31, 2002.