03/16 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in a cage match for the AEW Women’s Title, The Hardys vs. Private Party, Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow for the TNT Title, Hangman Page, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus vs. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in a cage match for the AEW Women’s Title, Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow for the TNT Title, The Hardys vs. Private Party, Hangman Page, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus vs. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor, and more (28:28)…

