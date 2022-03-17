AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

What's happening...

March 17, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Keith Lee vs. Max Caster.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet.

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Fuego Del Sol and “Bear Country” Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder.

-Darby Allin vs. The Butcher.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas at Freeman Coliseum. AEW Rampage will air around 10:30CT/11:30ET following the NCAA basketball game. I will be covering Rampage and hosting the Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review this week while Colin McGuire is on vacation.

