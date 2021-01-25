01/25 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship, Drew McIntyre and Goldberg go face to face, Edge promo, Sheamus vs. The Miz and John Morrison, Matt Riddle faces The Hurt Business in a gauntlet match, final Royal Rumble hype

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship, Drew McIntyre and Goldberg go face to face, Edge delivers a promo, Sheamus vs. The Miz and John Morrison, Matt Riddle faces The Hurt Business in a gauntlet match, Raw’s final Royal Rumble hype, and more (32:19)…

