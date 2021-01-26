Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, Impact In 60, Sasha Banks, The Stro, Volador Jr., Taylor Wilde, Road Warrior Hawk

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander and Matt Cardona. John Moore’s recaps of Impact are available shortly after each show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Wednesdays.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review of the 15-match show will be available on Wednesday morning.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. Tonight’s show will feature the best of Madison Rayne.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sasha Banks (Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado) is 29.

-The Stro (Robert Kellum) is 48.

-Volador Jr. (Ramon Ibarra Rivera) is 40.

-Taylor Wilde (Shantelle Malawski) is 35.

-The late Road Warrior Hawk (Mike Hegstrand) was born on January 26, 1957. He died of a heart attack at age 46 on October 19, 2003.