AEW Dark preview: Fifteen matches and a Walk Off set for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski.

-Jake St. Patrick vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Shanna vs. KiLynn King.

-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Terrence Hughes and Terrell Hughes.

-Santana and Ortiz vs. Ryzin and Mike Verna.

-Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol.

-M’Badu and KC Navarro vs. The Butcher and The Blade.

-Sean Maluta vs. Danny Limelight.

-Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow.

-A Walk Off with Peter Avalon and Lee Johnson with Brandi Rhodes, Jerry Lynn, and Aubrey Edwards as the judges.

-Ray Jaz vs. “10” of the Dark Order.

-Rey Fenix vs. Baron Black.

-Davienne vs. Tay Conti.

-Brooke Havok vs. Britt Baker.

-Jazmin Allure vs. Ivelisse.

-Abadon vs. Vertvixen.

Powell’s POV: Dark previously listed sixteen matches, but it appears they have pulled the Ryan Nemeth, Vary Morales, and Shawn Dean vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Nick Comoroto match from the lineup. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.