AEW Dynamite on-site report: CM Punk returns after the Rampage tapings, NBA Finals MVP makes a surprise appearance with Tony Khan, comparison note on attending Dynamite compared to a recent WWE Smackdown show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Chris Vetter attended Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UWM Panther Arena and sent the following report.

-During a recent WWE Smackdown I attended, there were numerous videos and even an in-ring segment during commercial breaks. None of that was present here. That was fine. I never knew when the show went to commercial breaks during matches, as matches didn’t slow to a crawl at any point (unlike the Smackdown show where Rey Mysterio was held in a sleeper throughout an entire commercial break.)

-The only notable things not seen on TV is when Kenny Omega and Don Callis hit the ring, they ran down Milwaukee as a bunch of losers. The crowd chanted “Bucks in Six!” Callis quickly replied the only Bucks he likes are the Young Bucks.

-The only other notable thing is the mad rush for bathrooms and concession stands during the Gunn Club match. This was a fun show, but the crowd didn’t give this match a chance.

-After Dynamite, Tony Khan appeared and introduced NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who came to the ring to a MASSIVE POP. He held up an AEW title.

-It appeared the show was over after the final AEW Rampage match, but Christian and Frankie Kazarian came back out, along with CM Punk! Fans who had already headed to the exits ran back to their seats. Punk thanked the fans again. He and Christian have great camaraderie, and Christian said, “It’s a big f—ing deal you are here.” They hugged. Kazarian grabbed the mic and said that as an AEW original, he welcomes them both to the locker room. Punk concluded by urging everyone who had fun to tell a friend or Tweet about it… but if they didn’t have fun, they should “shut the f— up.” A fun way to end a long show, as we literally finished at 10:30 p.m. central (after a 5:50 p.m. start).