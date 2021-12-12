Chris Jericho out of the hospital, will appear at revamped Fozzy event in London

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW star Chris Jericho released a video announcing that doctors will not allow him to sing at the Fozzy concert that was scheduled for Sunday in London. While the concert will not take place, Jericho will be taking part in what is billed as the ultimate Fozzy fan experience. Jericho stated that the band will host a Q&A and the band will play two of their songs with the fans providing the vocals. Jericho also said the band will also play its forthcoming album “Boombox” in its entirety for the first time ever. Watch Jericho’s video below or via Jericho’s YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Jericho was hospitalized with what was described as a non-COVID related illness, which caused the band to postpone two shows. The London date is the final date of the tour. It’s great to see that Jericho is feeling better, and I give Fozzy a lot of credit for coming up with a unique experience for ticket holders in London. The “Boombox” album won’t be released until April 15, so it’s a cool opportunity for the London fans to hear it four months early.