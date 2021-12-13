WWE Raw in St. Paul (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A show, AEW Dark Elevation, Rey Mysterio, Eddie Kingston, Sabu, Flip Gordon, Fuerza Guerrera, Boris Zhukov, James Ellsworth, Sonny Kiss, Junkyard Dog, , Doug Furnas

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center. The show features Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for a future shot at the Raw Tag Titles. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in St. Paul, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Garland, Texas, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Chicago, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Fuerza Guerrera is 68 today.

-Boris Zhukov (James Harrell ) is 63 today.

-Michael Elgin (Aaron Frobel) is 35 today.

-The late Junkyard Dog (Sylvester Ritter) was born on December 13, 1952. He died at age 45 in a single car accident on June 2, 1998.

-Sabu (Terry Brunk) turned 57 on Sunday.

-Eddie Kingston (Edward Moore) turned 40 on Sunday.

-Flip Gordon (Travis Lopes Jr.) turned 30 on Sunday.

-Rey Mysterio (Oscar Gutiérrez) turned 47 on Saturday.

-James Ellsworth (James Ellsworth Morris) turned 37 on Saturday.

-Sonny Kiss turned 28 on Saturday.

-The late Doug Furnas was born on December 11, 1959. He died of heart disease at age 52 on March 2, 2012.