Kris Statlander on the AEW locker room’s reputation for not welcoming veteran advice, Jade Cargill’s future, fans focusing on negative rumors

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Newsday interview with Kris Statlander

Interviewer: Alfonso Castillo

Available via Newsday.com

On the AEW locker room’s reputation for not welcoming advice from veterans: Statlander acknowledged that some wrestlers from her generation “don’t always see that sometimes people are just trying to help.”

“Sometimes with us being younger and stupid . . . they don’t always make the best decisions,” Statlander said. “Everybody’s going to have their own way to go about these things. For me, personally, I will welcome any advice from anyone that takes the time out of their day to help me out.”

On fans focusing on negative backstage rumors, like those involving CM Punk’s departure, rather than the actual AEW product: “No matter what is going on backstage, or what people think is going on backstage, or any sort of rumor going on, my personal goal . . . is to make sure that at the end of the day, I do what I can to put on a great show. And that’s all that I can do. And I wish people that like to feed into any sort of drama or rumors could just kind of look at wrestling at a surface level and just feel like this is entertainment . . . I wish that some people would just not care so much about other stuff that doesn’t matter when it comes to the overall product.”

On Jade Cargill and her future: “Me being the second-ever TBS title (holder) means nothing without Jade having her undefeated streak and being an unstoppable monster. Whatever she chooses to do, I know that she’s going to do great at it. And she’s going to be a star, no matter what.”