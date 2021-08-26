What's happening...

Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: AEW Dynamite discussing on CM Punk’s first Dynamite appearance, Malakai Black vs. Brock Anderson, Varsity Blonds vs. Lucha Brothers in an AEW Tag Title Eliminator tournament match, Chris Jericho putting his AEW in-ring career on the line

August 26, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett joining guest host Zack Heydorn to discuss last night’s AEW Dynamite television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Zack and Jake shared their thoughts on the episode that featured CM Punk’s first Dynamite appearance, his Bryan Danielson tease, the build to AEW All Out, and they also answered questions including whether Punk should be working with top wrestlers rather than younger talent.

