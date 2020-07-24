WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The Bar Fight headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus in a Bar Fight.

-Miz TV with Naomi.

-Sasha Banks and Bayley address the championship landscape.

