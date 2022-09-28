9/28 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson in an eliminator match, Chris Jericho vs. Bandido for the ROH Championship, Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship, Saraya and MJF appearances

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 157)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center

Aired live September 28, 2022 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening video aired and included Saraya (still no sign of CM Punk, Kenny Omega, or the Young Bucks)… Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz were on commentary, and Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

“Judas” played and then Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay came out dressed in matching purple outfits for Jericho’s ROH Championship win celebration. Luigi Primo was in the ring where pizzas were set up on a table and balloons were tied to the ring post.

Parker told the fans to appreciate them. He also labeled Philadelphia as the city of losers. Menard pointed out Primo, who said he made New York style pizza, which drew boos from the crowd. The fans also chanted “we want pizza.” Jay introduced Jericho as the greatest ROH Champion of all-time.

Jericho asked the crowd if they wanted pizza, then told them that they can’t have any. He boasted about being the most visible ROH Champion in history and took a jab at the company. He also put over Bandido, then said a sports entertainer beats a wrestler every time.

Jericho presented Garcia with a gift. Garcia opened it and found a purple hat. Jericho put the hat on Garcia’s head. Garcia threw it down and then punched out Luigi. Garcia said this isn’t what he envisioned when he became a pro wrestler. He said he tolerated it, but he thinks he’s had enough.

Garcia said he had something to tell Jericho, who stopped him and told him to really think about what he was going to say next. Jericho asked Garcia if he’s a sports entertainer or a pro wrestler. Fans chanted ‘You’re a wrestler.”

Bryan Danielson’s entrance music played before Garcia gave an answer. Danielson walked out with William Regal, who remained on the stage while Danielson headed to the ring. Danielson told Garcia he respects him and he’s a grown man who can do whatever he wants.

Danielson said Garcia could stay with the Jericho Appreciation Society or he could join Blackpool Combat Club. Jericho told Danielson that he’s tired of Danielson trying to poach his guys. Jericho claimed Garcia belongs to him and does what he tells him t do.

Garcia told Jericho that he doesn’t belong to him, nor does he have to do anything he tells him to do. Garcia said they were supposed to be entertaining. He asked if it would be entertaining if he tossed a pizza on the ground or woke up Luigi and talked pizza with him. Garcia asked if it would be entertaining if he teamed with Justin Roberts.

Garcia asked the crowd if it would be entertaining if he was in a tag team with Danielson. The fans chanted yes. Garcia said it would be entertaining if he and Danielson teamed up and faced Jericho and Guevara. Menard scolded Garcia and said he should punch Danielson in the face. Danielson said he was told he could have a match with anyone who wants to fight him, so he proposed “the entertainer versus the heart of professional wrestling”…

William Regal joined the broadcast team. Excalibur wished everyone affected by Hurricane Ian well and said he hoped they could provide them with a couple hours of entertainment. The broadcast team read through the show’s lineup and hyped the ROH Championship match as the main event…

1. Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Menard (w/Angelo Parker). Menard shoved Danielson, who responded with some uppercuts. They cut to an early picture-in-picture break. [C] A fan held up a “Khan >>> HHH” sign. Nick has fans? Oh, the other Khan. Never mind.

Danielson threw a series of kicks at Menard, who was pulled from the ring by Parker. Danielson ended up at ringside and was crotched into the ring post by Menard. Parker put Danielson down with a DDT while Menard distracted the referee. Parker rolled Danielson back in the ring where Menard powerbombed him for a two count.

Claudio Castagnoli came out and attacked Parker at ringside. Castagnoli hoisted up Parker and carried him up the ramp and into the backstage area. In the ring, Danielson applied the LeBell Lock on Menard and got the submission win…

Bryan Danielson defeated Matt Menard in 8:40.

Powell’s POV: The opening segment had a lot going on, but they got where they needed to with Garcia standing up to Jericho. The match was a solid showcase win for Danielson with no mystery regarding the outcome.

Excalibur hyped Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson and then a video package on their match was shown… Excalibur hyped MJF appearing after the break… [C]

A video package recapped the MJF and Wheeler Yuta segment that also featured MJF shoving Tony Schiavone to the ground…

Wheeler Yuta walked to the ring without entrance music. Yuta got a mic and delivered an in-ring promo. He said he and MJF have a problem. He said it’s not that MJF has a new army or that he hit him because he’s been hit a lot harder. Yuta took issue with MJF putting his hands on Schiavone.

Yuta brought up facing MJF in a match, but said he likes to hide. Yuta recalled MJF hiding behind The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle and now The Firm. Yuta recalled some MJF insults and then called for him to come out and take the ass kicking he deserves.

MJF made his entrance dressed in a New York Mets jersey. MJF brought up that Yuta is from Philadelphia and then labeled it the city that people live in when they can’t afford to live in New York. MJF taunted “fat old prick” Schiavone.

MJF recalled his history with Yuta and put over his in-ring ability. MJF said “Daddy” had to put Yuta in his place last week. MJF took issue with Yuta cutting into his promo time, then said Yuta has as much charisma as the late Joe Frazier does today. MJF insulted the Phillies baseball team. MJF said it was a local sport insult because he doesn’t have to care.

MJF boasted about his wealth despite being only 26. Yuta said he would leave MJF in a pool of his own blood on Broad Street. Yuta said bad things happen in Philadelphia. He left the ring and started t walk toward MJF, who had Austin Gunn and Billy Gunn came out. MJF teased facing Yuta on this show, then said he would face him in “Dumpy D.C.” next week.

MJF told the fans they don’t deserve to hear his catchphrase. He said he was going to his luxury box and said he might cash in his chip on Jon Moxley. MJF told Austin Gunn to deliver his catchphrase and then headed backstage before he did…

Excalibur hyped the Moxley vs. Robinson match and said Robinson could earn a title shot next week in D.C. if he were to beat Moxley in the eliminator match… [C]

Powell’s POV: It was nice to see more personality from Yuta. But it’s silly that he stopped going after MJF when Gunn Club walked out. It’s not like Yuta doesn’t have his own faction of wrestlers who could back him up.

A video package aired on Jay Lethal facing Darby Allin on next week’s Dynamite anniversary show. Both wrestlers spoke. Lethal told Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh that he knew he could beat Allin on his own…

Juice Robinson made his entrance to a flat reaction. Jon Moxley made his side stage entrance to a big reaction…

2. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson in an eliminator match. William Regal sat in on commentary. Robinson attacked Moxley when he arrived at ringside. Robinson played to the crowd and smirked when he got some boos. Once Robinson entered the ring, Moxley clotheslined him to ringside and then followed him to the floor and worked him over.

MJF was shown watching the match from a luxury box with his AEW Casino Ladder Match chip in hand. Excalibur said MJF could cash in the chip after this match if he desired. Robinson battled back and performed a cannonball on Moxley, who was seated against the barricade heading into a PIP break. [C]

In a shocking development, Moxley bled from the forehead. Robinson dominated him throughout the break and suplexed him n the floor. Moxley was seated on a chair while Robinson headbutted Moxley’s forehead cut coming out of the break. Robinson went to the apron and performed a cannonball dive that Moxley avoided, causing Robinson to crash onto the chair.

Back inside the ring, Moxley dropped Robinson with a cutter and covered him for a near fall. Moxley mounted Robinson in the corner, but Robinson slipped under him a powerbombed him. Robinson followed up with his Pulp Friction finisher and only got a near fall. Robinson went for another move that Moxley slipped out of.

Moxley blasted Robinson with a knee to the head. Moxley grabbed the arms of Robinson and held them while delivering boots to his head. Moxley applied a cross armbreaker and got the submission win.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated Juice Robinson in 10:10 in an eliminator match.

After the match, Moxley stood on the ropes and looked at MJF, who was still in his luxury box. Hangman Page made his entrance and then went nose to nose with Moxley in the middle of the ring while a “Cowboy Shit” chant broke out. Moxley and Page jawed briefly and then Page backed up and acted like he was ready to fight. MJF spoke from his luxury box.

[Hour Two] MJF said Moxley and Page would fight to lose. He said he might cash in his chip after they have their match in Cincinnati. MJF boasted that he’s a generational talent. Wheeler Yuta showed up behind MJF, spun him around, and punched him.

Yuta tossed MJF into the crowd area and then struck security guards who tried to stop him. Security eventually pulled Yuta off of MJF, who covered his left eye and barked that someone needed to arrest Yuta…

Powell’s POV: A well worked match between Moxley and Robinson, but the live crowd was indifferent toward Robinson. I didn’t think they would treat him like an AEW star, but I thought he would get a better reaction than he did from the wrestling savvy Philly fans. Meanwhile, you have to wonder what’s going through the heads of some of the wrestlers who are disgruntled about their lack of television time or creatively frustrated when Robinson and Bandido are booked on Dynamite this week. Meanwhile, I really liked Yuta going after MJF in the luxury box. It was good to see the hometown guy get the better of the company’s top heel to help set up their match for next week.

The broadcast team took glee in Yuta getting the better of MJF. Excalibur set up a video package on the ROH Championship match… [C] Highlights aired of Saraya’s AEW debut from last week…

Saraya was introduced by Justin Roberts. She said she had chills and then delivered the “I’m back” line. The crowd chanted “welcome back.” She said she would create change in the women’s division and dubbed herself the revolution.

Fans chanted “this is your house.” Saraya said it was tough to talk because she was nervous. She declared AEW is her house. Saraya said she would leave the ring when she’s ready, then called for the women to come out.

Toni Storm, Athena, Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, and Madison Rayne came out and joined Saraya in the ring. Saraya introduced Storm and said she is finally being utilized to her full potential. Saraya dubbed Storm the best champion that AEW has ever seen, which was greeted by crickets from the live crowd.

Britt Baker walked out with Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Penelope Ford. Baker labeled Saraya “another shiny new toy” and dubbed herself the face of the women’s division. She said she put her neck on the line for AEW and then said that unlike Saraya, she knows her neck can handle it.

Baker mocked the pronunciation of Saraya’s name. Saraya was censored when she said what Baker’s name rhymes with. Baker turned her focus to Storm. A “Jamie Hayter” chant broke out. Baker sang the praises of Serena Deeb, who made her entrance and joined the heels on the ramp.

Saraya said she had a boss who finally listens to her and they decided to make the AEW Women’s Championship match a lumberjack match. Saraya went to ringside and went face to face with Baker for a moment before heading to the stage…

3. Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb in a lumberjack match for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship match. The previously listed women served as lumberjacks. Saraya sat in on commentary and quickly pointed out the proper pronunciation of her name. Taz said he likes t say lumberjill, but Saraya asked him to say lumberjack. Deeb dumped Storm to the floor where the heels put the boots to her heading into a PIP break. [C]

Storm was sent to the floor again. Hayter approached and then punched out Blue. Nightingale chased Hayter to the back. Back in the ring, Deeb applied a single leg crab. Storm kicked her way free and then hit a hip attack in the corner. Storm followed up with Storm Zero for a near fall. Moments later, Storm performed a piledriver from the middle rope and scored the pin…

Toni Storm defeated Serena Deeb in a lumberjack match in 11:05 to retain the Interim AEW Women’s Championship match.

Powell’s POV: Saraya was really rough on the mic and the verbal segment was really bad aside from a line or two from Baker. The match was well worked, but I still think Storm would benefit from some quick and decisive wins rather than giving up as much offense as she does. Oh, and her entrance theme is the most generic heavy metal song ever. And that’s coming from a hard rock fan.

New AEW Tag Team Champions Max Caster and Anthony Bowens and sidekick Billy Gunn were interviewed by Tony Schiavone. They said next Wednesday is national scissoring day. They also mentioned having an open contract for Rampage. Keith Lee showed up and said Swerve Strickland wasn’t at the show because he’s disgruntled over Gunn getting involved and costing them the tag titles. Lee told The Acclaimed that they were carried and then walked away. Gunn did the scissor me bit with Bowens… [C]

Powell’s POV: The only thing I liked about this segment was Lee pointing out the obvious about Gunn’s involvement last week. It’s not like it was a bad verbal segment, it’s that The Acclaimed’s first appearance as tag team champions should have been bigger than a brief backstage segment.

Schiavone held the mic while Andrade stopped Private Party from bickering with Butcher and Blade. Jose was also present and told Private Party that they upset Andrade and he’s their boss. He told them to shape up and ship out. After everyone else walked away, Matt Hardy showed up and said that last week felt right. He promised them that they would do things right if the aligned with him again…

4. Ricky Starks vs. Eli Isom. Isom’s entrance was not televised. Excalibur pointed out that Isom worked for ROH. Starks dominated and hit the Roshambo for the win…

Ricky Starks beat Eli Isom in 0:50.

Powell’s POV: Isom showed a lot of upside potential and appeared to be a future player in ROH before the sale. He was jobber fodder in this match.

Excalibur went into speed reading mode while listing the following matches for Friday’s Rampage: John Silver vs. Rush, The Acclaimed vs. Private Party vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a Triple Threat for the AEW Tag Titles, Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hatyer, Lee Moriarty vs. Fuego Del Sol, and an appearance by Hook.

The speed reading continued with Excalibur hyping the following matches for next week’s Dynamite: MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta, National Scissoring Day, and Luchasaurus in action with Christian Cage in his corner. After a video package (see below), Excalibur also announced Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal, and Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara…

A video package aired on Jungle Boy’s recent issues with Luchasaurus and Christian Cage. Jungle Boy called his win over Rey Fenix one of his finest achievements and complained about what Luchasaurus and Cage did to him afterward…

Ring announcer Bobby Cruise handled introductions for the main event took place. Bandido received a solid reaction…

5. Chris Jericho vs. Bandido for the ROH Championship. Ian Riccaboni sat in on commentary. Jericho did a silly handshake with Bandido for the Code of Honor and then flipped him off. Bandido sent Jericho to ringside and then hit him with a dive over the top rope and onto Jericho on the floor. They went to a PIP break. [C]

Bandido held up Jericho while the crowd to more than thirty and then just started cheering. Bandido finally finished the vertical suplex. A short time later, Bandido leapt from the middle rope into a Codebreaker from Jericho, who covered him for a two count.

Bandido had some blood coming through the mouth area of his white mask as he and Jericho fought on the apron. Bandido performed a huracanrana from the apron as they went to another PIP break. [C]