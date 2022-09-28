What's happening...

NXT TV rating for the taped edition featuring a Pub Rules match

September 28, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 660,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count down from last week’s 688,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The NXT television show has been taped the last two weeks and will return live on Tuesday. Last night’s show finished 14th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.15 rating. The September 28, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 655,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating for the third edition of NXT 2.0.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

