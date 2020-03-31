WWE Raw viewership for the WrestleMania 36 go-home edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.924 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 2.006 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.139 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.986 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.646 million viewers. The April 1, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.639 million viewers. The numbers are ugly, but the three hour of Raw finished third, fourth, and seventh in last night’s cable ratings.



