Scott D’Amore discusses tonight’s TNA special on AXS TV and why it’s important that they don’t look down on Impact Wrestling’s past

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling executive Scott D’Amore spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about tonight’s TNA special that airs on AXS TV. “TNA has a groundswell of support and some goodwill, too,” D’Amore said. “There have certainly been some negative connotations to it, especially during the latter years, but for a lot of years, it was the alternative if you were a wrestling fan.”

D’Amore also spoke about not looking down on the company’s past. “It was important for us not to look down at TNA,” said D’Amore. “We wanted to have that off-the-cuff feel, that chaos. There was nothing you couldn’t explore with TNA. You saw innovation—a six-sided ring, the creation of Ultimate X—and you saw some things you’d like to forget. But we don’t want to run from our past, we want to honor it. We’re honoring our early days and what we created.” Read the full interview at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: The TNA special was originally intended to promote the “TNA: No Place Like Home” event that Impact was scheduled to run in Tampa during WrestleMania weekend. The event is off, but the special will still air tonight on AXS TV at 9CT/10ET immediately following the usual Impact Wrestling show. The interview also included D’Amore providing an update on Scott Steiner, as well as providing some interesting background on his own family history. D’Amore also noted that Impact has three more weeks of content in the can and are “examining all aspects of possible ways to continue doing what we love to do.”



