NXT TV and AEW Dynamite (live coverage tonight), Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Blackjack Lanza, Danny Spivey, Stacy Keibler, Nikolai Volkoff, Lou Albano

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT TV will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show is billed as the anniversary edition and features Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer for the AEW Championship. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on The Miz.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features Gunnar and Matthew Nelson. The previous show had Luther discussing 30 years of Jericho. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast features a discussion on WWE No Mercy 2005. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes related to pro wrestling featured Shane McMahon and Pat Patterson. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Blackjack Lanza is 85.

-Danny Spivey is 68.

-Stacy Keibler is 41.

-The late Nikolai Volkoff (Josip Nikolai Peruzović) was born on October 14, 1947. He died on July 29, 2018.

-The late Lou Albano died of a heart attack at age 76 on October 14, 2009.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features co-host John Moore reviewing the NXT Takeover 31 live special featuring Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the NXT Title, Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women's Title, Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title, Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream, the first look at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and more...