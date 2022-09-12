WWE Raw preview: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair issues an open challenge

-Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio

-Johnny Gargano’s in-ring return

This is the first Raw of the year to run opposite Monday Night Football. Raw will be live from Portland, Oregon at Moda Center.