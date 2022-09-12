AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Athena vs. Emi Sakura
-Ryan Nemeth vs. Jon Silver
-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo
-Zack Clayton and Serpentico vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal
-Hikaru Shida vs. Christina Marie
-Isaiah Prince and Kubes vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews
-JC Storm and Joelle Clift vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir
-Tiara James vs. Julia Hart
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.
Be the first to comment