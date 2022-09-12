What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

September 12, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Athena vs. Emi Sakura

-Ryan Nemeth vs. Jon Silver

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

-Zack Clayton and Serpentico vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal

-Hikaru Shida vs. Christina Marie

-Isaiah Prince and Kubes vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews

-JC Storm and Joelle Clift vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir

-Tiara James vs. Julia Hart

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

