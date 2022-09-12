AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Athena vs. Emi Sakura

-Ryan Nemeth vs. Jon Silver

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

-Zack Clayton and Serpentico vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal

-Hikaru Shida vs. Christina Marie

-Isaiah Prince and Kubes vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews

-JC Storm and Joelle Clift vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir

-Tiara James vs. Julia Hart

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.