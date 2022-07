CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s AEW Dynamite television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on last night’s Dynamite, which featured Jon Moxley facing Rush for the Interim AEW Championship, Hook winning the FTW Title, Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita for the AEW Women’s Title, and more.