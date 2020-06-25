AEW Dynamite preview: Fyter Fest night two lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Wednesday, July 8 edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for the AEW Championship.

-Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy.

-FTR and The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, The Butcher, and The Blade in an eight-man tag match.

-Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela.

-Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, and Stu Grayson vs. Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky.

-Nyla Rose in action.

Powell's POV: Both nights of Fyter Fest will be held in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.



