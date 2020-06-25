WWE and COVID 19: Kayla Braxton and Adam Pearce announce positive tests

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Braxton issued the following statement via her Twitter page: “Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Don’t be dumb like me.”

-WWE producer Adam Pearce also revealed that he tested positive for the virus.

Powell’s POV: Braxton’s message is an important one. There are a lot of myths about the virus, and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard people claim that you can’t test positive twice. As much as I wish that were true, Braxton is obviously further proof to the contrary. Here’s wishing Braxton and Pearce the very best in their recoveries.

Covid was NOT on my birthday list. pic.twitter.com/PbGol7w30H — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 25, 2020

Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) June 25, 2020



