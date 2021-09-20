AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW taped the following matches last week in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Colt Cabana and Evil Uno vs. Alan “5” Angels and 10.
-QT Marshall vs. Dustin Rhodes.
-Sonny Kiss vs. Joey Janela.
-Anthony Bennett, Ray Jaz, and LSG vs. “Gunn Club” Billy, Colten, and Austin Gunn.
-Kaia McKenna vs. Thunder Rosa.
-Masha Slamovich vs. Hikaru Shida.
-Avery Good and JT Dunn vs. Santana and Ortiz.
-Mike Verna vs. Orange Cassidy.
-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Teddy Goodz and Jorge Santi.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
