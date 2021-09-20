AEW Rampage viewership Friday’s show with the AEW Tag Title match opener

What's happening...

September 20, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 642,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous week’s 670,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Despite the sinking viewership numbers, Rampage finished second in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a with a .28 rating, up from last week’s .27 in the same demo. It will be very interesting to see how Friday’s two-hour edition performs.

