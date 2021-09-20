What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the show featuring Bianca Belair’s homecoming celebration

September 20, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.243 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is down from the previous episode’s 2.383 million final viewership count (and up from the 2.119 million overnight number that was released on Saturday morning).

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .58 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was second for the night against other broadcast network shows and down from the 0.65 rating that last week’s show delivered. Only CBS’s “Big Brother” finished ahead of Smackdown in the key demographic.

