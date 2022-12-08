What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for the show headlined by The Acclaimed vs. FTR for the AEW Tag Team Titles

December 8, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 840,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 870,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished third in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.29 rating, up from last week’s 0.26 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.41 rating on USA Network. The December 8, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 872,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale edition.

