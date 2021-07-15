Cody Rhodes returning as judge for “Go-Big Show” season two

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TBS announced that the “Go-Big Show” has been renewed for a second season. The competition show stars comedian Bert Kreischer, and AEW wrestler Cody Rhodes is one of the judges. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The only notable change is that Snoop Dogg has been replaced as one of the judges by DJ Khaled due to Snoop having scheduling conflicts. Rosario Dawson and Jennifer Nettles are returning as the other judges. The premiere date was not officially announced.