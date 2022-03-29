3/28 AEW Dark Elevation results: Bailin’s review of Frankie Kazarian vs. Brandon Cutler, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo, Sonny Kiss vs. Max Caster, Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico, Madi Wrenkowski vs. Hikaru Shida, JPH vs. Penta Oscuro

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 56)

Taped March 23, 2022 in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center

Streamed March 28, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

Excalibur welcomed us to this week’s Elevation and was joined by Paul Wight and Mark Henry. The ring announcer was Justin Roberts…

1. Lee Moriarty (w/Matt Sydal) vs Serpentico (w/Luther). Moriarty had control early until a distraction by Luther allowed Serpentico to kick Moriarty. Serpentico then caught Moriarty with a tijeras followed by a single leg dropkick. Serpentico maintained control with strikes and kicks. Serpentico then attempted to Irish whip Moriarty but Moriarty held on and dropped Serpentico with a Saito suplex. Moriarty then caught Serpentico with a knife edge chop to the side of the head then followed up with a series of knee strikes. Moriarty finished off Serpentico with his crossface armbar and Serpentico tapped out.

Lee Moriarty defeated Serpentico by submission in 4:00.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good back and forth match and a competitive showcase for Moriarty to start this week’s Elevation.

2. Abadon vs. Danni Bee. Abadon immediately went on the offensive, including a rolling senton from the ring apron to the floor onto Bee. Bee caught Abadon with a jawbreaker to no effect. Shortly after Abadon hit Black Dahlia for the pinfall.

Abadon defeated Danni Bee by pinfall in 1:25.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Good to see Abadon back on Elevation. She received a lot of cheers and chants from the crowd on hand.

3. Penta Oscuro (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. JPH. Late in the match, Penta caught JPH with Made in Japan. Penta then snapped JPH’s arm and pinned him.

Penta Oscuro defeated JPH by pinfall in 1:55.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A dominant showcase for Penta.

4. Frankie Kazarian vs. Brandon Cutler. Cutler started the match by shadow boxing while Kazarian watched on from the corner. Kazarian had enough and booted Cutler in the chest Sparta style. Kazarian then threw Cutler over the top rope, Cutler came back in the ring and was thrown over the top rope on the other side of the ring. When Cutler tried to enter the ring again, he tripped over the bottom rope and was then clotheslined over the top rope again.

Cutler reached for his cold spray but was punched by Kazarian. Cutler wound up throwing the cold spray in the air and Kazarian caught it. Referee Rick Knox took the spray away from Kazarian. With Kazazian’s back turned, Cutler pushed Kazarian into the ring steps. Cutler sent Kazarian back into the ring and then climbed the top rope. Cutler thought better of it and climbed down to the middle rope, and then again to the bottom rope.

Cutler came off the bottom rope with a splash but Kazarian moved. Kazarian then hit Cutler with a springboard guillotine leg drop. Moments later Kazarian locked in the crossface chicken wing for the submission victory.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Brandon Cutler by submission in 4:00.

After the match, Kazarian threw Cutler over the top rope again.

Bailin’s Breakdown: More comedy than match. Otherwise, it was more of an extended showcase for Kazarian.

5. Jamie Hayter (w/Rebel) vs. Rache Chanel. Before they could lock up, Chanel asked Hayter to stop as she wanted to comb Hayter’s hair. Hayter acted like she liked it but then caught Chanel with a forearm. Chanel rolled up Hayter for a one count but was then dropped by a uranage into a backbreaker. Hayter followed up with a brainbuster for the pinfall.

Jamie Hayter defeated Rache Chanel by pinfall in 1:35

Bailin’s Breakdown: A dominant win for Hayter.

6. Sonny Kiss vs Max Caster (w/Anthony Bowens). Before the match, Mark Henry commented that “Max had a nice butt, it was athletic,” in response to Excalibur talking about a possible “butt-off” between Caster and Kiss. When the bell rang Caster shook his butt at Kiss, who kicked it. “Talk about getting your ass kicked,” Henry said.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Those sentences above are something I never figured I would have to write.

Caster charged towards Kiss but was brought down by Kiss’s split armdrag. Followed by a single leg dropkick. Kiss got onto the top turnbuckle but Bowens started to hop up on the apron which distracted Kiss. Caster used the distraction to sweep Kiss’s legs out from under him. Caster followed up with a back elbow and a belly to back suplex. Caster picked up Kiss by her ear, and Kiss began to fight back.

Kiss attempted to send Caster into the corner but Caster was able to reverse and Kiss bounced hard out of the corner. Caster followed up with a reverse neckbreaker for a two count. Caster locked in a grounded Cobra Clutch that Kiss eventually fought out of. After some more back and forth Kiss hit Caster with a tornado punch and a dropsault. Caster escaped out of the corner but Kiss came off the middle rope with a tijares and then shook her butt at Caster. Kiss ducked a charging Caster and caught Caster with a spinning kick for a near fall. Kiss went back to the middle turnbuckle but was distracted by Bowens again. Caster pulled Kiss to the mat by her legs then quickly went up to the top rope and nailed the Mic Drop on Kiss for the pinfall.

Max Caster defeated Sonny Kiss by pinfall in 4:20.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good back and forth match. No surprise Caster won, but you couldn’t truly rule out that Kiss as someone who could pull off the upset. Whatever happened to Kiss teaming with Jay Lethal?

7. Hikaru Shida vs. Madi Wrenkowski. After a lockup, Wrenkowski grabbed Shida by the hair and rammed her head first into the top turnbuckle. Wrenkowski had to be backed out of the corner by the referee. Wrenkowski backed up but then ran towards Shida. Shida caught Wrenkowski and dropped her onto the top turnbuckle. Shida then hit a high knee to Wrenkowski’ s face while she was still draped over the top turnbuckle. A short while later Shida hit Wrenkowski with an axe kick then followed up with the Falcon Arrow for the pinfall.

Hikaru Shida defeated Madi Wrenkowski by pinfall in 1:35.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A quick showcase for Shida to get her back on a winning streak in her return to action.

8. Anna Jay and Ruby Soho vs. Charlette and Robyn Renegade. Soho and Charlotte started the match. Charlotte pushed Soho into the ropes and Jay got the blind tag. Jay came in with a flipping neckbreaker to Charlette. Jay followed up with a spin kick and went for the cover but it was broken up by Robyn. The Renegade’s attempted to double suplex Jay but she fought out and quickly tagged in Soho. Soho and Jay hit stereo flatliners on the Renegades. Soho and Robyn were left in the ring and Soho took over with a series of kicks and tagged in Jay. Soho hit Robyn with the No Future kick and into the Queenslayer by Jay. Robyn quickly tapped out.

Anna Jay and Ruby Soho defeated Charlette and Robyn Renegade by submission in 2:30.

Bailin’s Breakdown: While I did not consider last week’s match with Jay and Soho a showcase, this week definitely was. It looks like they may be paired together a little longer.

9. “Roppongi Vice” Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero (w/Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor) vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo (w/Nick Comoroto). It was mentioned on commentary that this match came about because The Factory showed up at New Japan Strong and said they could provide what New Japan Strong is lacking. Roppongi Vice was New Japan’s direct response to the Factory. Comoroto clotheslined both Beretta and Romero before the bell rang. Marshall and Solo sent Beretta and Romero outside the ring and kept up their assault. Solo threw Romero back into the ring and he and Marshall tagged in and out and worked over Romero.

Romero finally hit Marshall with a strong uppercut. Romero went up and over Marshall with a running Sliced bread and made the tag to Beretta. Marshall also made the tag but got caught with a half and half suplex from Beretta. Beretta then focused his attention on Solo hitting him with a deadlift German suplex and a spinning DDT. Beretta tagged in Romero and they set up Solo for Strong Zero but Marshall broke it up and threw Romero outside the ring. Beretta then clotheslined Marshall over the top rope. Beretta went to dive out of the ring but Comoroto got up on the apron to stop him. Solo came up behind Beretta and hit him with a corkscrew kick. Beretta backed into the corner and Solo charged towards him but was met with a back elbow. Beretta then ran the ropes but was caught by Marshall with a pop-up punch.

Marshall and Solo hit a combination cutter and went for the cover. Romero was able to break it up. Marshall and Romero traded punches then Marshall got hit in the face with double knee strikes from Beretta and Romero. Marshall rolled out of the ring. Romero dove at Marshall with a Tope Suicida as Beretta set up Solo for Storm Zero. Romero then came off the top rope to complete the move as Beretta made the pinfall.

“Roppongi Vice””Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero defeated QT Marshall and Aaron Solo by pinfall in 5:30.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good back and forth match though the outcome was never in any doubt. Still, The Factory made it somewhat interesting with some convincing near falls during their past couple of appearances on Elevation. The added elements involving New Japan Strong brought this match up a notch or two and was definitely fitting in the main event spot. It is also this week’s match of the night. Runner up goes to Sonny Kiss vs. Max Caster. While nothing was really a must see it was nice to see Abadon, Shida, and Penta back on Elevation even though they were all quick showcases. Episode 56 clocked in at 47:32, which isn’t too bad considering we had nine matches.