AEW Rampage spoilers: Full results of the taping for tonight’s TNT show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

AEW Rampage taping

Taped October 13, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum

Report by Dot Net reader

1. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli beat The Butcher and The Blade. Castagnoli pinned The Blade.

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee were interviewed backstage. Lee told Strickland he’s “swerving into the wrong lane” by cheating to beat Billy Gunn. It looked like a breakup is looming

The Dark Order was interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette. Rush vs. 10 was made for next week

Jericho Appreciation Society comes out to do an interview. The crowd sang Jericho’s song. Daniel Garcia talked about why he hit Bryan Danielson and sided with Jericho. He said that Jericho taught him sports entertainers defeat pro wrestlers every time. Dalton Castle came out and interrupted JAS. He challenged Jericho for the ROH Title match for next week on Rampage. Jericho agreed to the match.

2. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Ana Jay. Jade, Keira Hogan and Leila Grey came out and attacked the security while trying to get to Nyla and Vickie, who got away.

3. Ethan Page defeated Isiah Kassidy. Page won a quick match. Per the match stipulations, Matt Hardy and Private Party’s contracts are controlled by Stokely Hathaway and The Firm.

4. Shawn Spears and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler beat “The Embassy” Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona. FTR won to send the crowd home happy. Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven showed up at the end of the night