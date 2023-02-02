02/02 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Barnett and Powell discuss the fallout from the WWE Royal Rumble, WrestleMania plans, AEW running live events, NJPW Strong plans, NXT Vengeance Day, the deaths of Lanny Poffo and Kenny Jay, the Jay Briscoe celebration of life, AEW Dynamite

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host Dot Net Weekly: The fallout from the WWE Royal Rumble, WrestleMania plans, AEW running live events, NJPW Strong plans, NXT Vengeance Day, the deaths of Lanny Poffo and Kenny Jay, the Jay Briscoe celebration of life, AEW Dynamite, and more (83:09)…

