NXT Vengeance Day, WWE Smackdown on Fox, AEW Rampage, and NXT Level Up, WWE live events (reports needed), MLW SuperFight in Philadelphia (reports needed), Dory Funk Jr., Haku, Marty Jannetty, Becky Bayless, Angela Fong, Devin Taylor, Kerry Von Erich

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT Vengeance Day will be held on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center. The show is headlined by Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller in a steel cage match for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live review beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET or as the main card streams on Peacock at 7CT/8ET. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The show includes the fallout from the Royal Rumble event. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio at Wright State University. The show includes ??. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE and MLW live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-MLW SuperFight is in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena on Saturday. The show is a taping for upcoming television shows and is headlined by Alex Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

-WWE is holding a Road To WrestleMania SuperShow live event on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, Ohio at Columbus Civic Center with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes appears, Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Bray Wyatt vs. L.A. Knight in a lights out street fight, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch vs. Bayley.

-WWE is holding a Road To WrestleMania SuperShow live event in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday at Pensacola Bay Center with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes appears, and Bray Wyatt vs. L.A. Knight in a lights out street fight.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dory Funk Jr. is 82.

-Haku (Tonga Fifita) is 64.

-Marty Jannetty (Fredrick Martin Jannetty) is 63.

-Becky Bayless (Rebecca Treston) is 41.

-Angela Fong is 37.

-Former NXT wrestler and on-air personality Devin Taylor (Brittany Fetkin) is 35.

-The late Kerry Von Erich (Kerry Adkisson) was born on February 3, 1960. He took his own life at age 33 on February 18, 1993.