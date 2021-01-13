NXT reveals full brackets for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT unveiled the following bracket for the men’s 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic via WWE.com.

Left Side of the Bracket

-Adam Cole and Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

-Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari vs. Ashante Adonis and Desmond Troy

-Kushida and Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory.

-“Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. “Ever-Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker.

Right Side of the Bracket

“MSK” vs. Isaiah Scott and Jake Atlas.

-Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. Curt Stallion and August Grey.

-Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik.

-Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde vs. “The Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Samir Singh.

Powell’s POV: NXT has not revealed details on MSK, though I remain hopeful that the tournament will be the launchpad for Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz. NXT previously announced a dozen teams for the tournament, but they added four more teams today. The tournament begins tonight on NXT television.