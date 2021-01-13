01/13 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: The final push for the Hard To Kill PPV, Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a non-title match, Taya Valkyrie vs. Kimber Lee, Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary, Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer, Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The final push for the Hard To Kill PPV, Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a non-title match, Taya Valkyrie vs. Kimber Lee, Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary, Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer, Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone, and more (18:16)…

Click here for the January 13 Impact Wrestling audio review.

