01/13 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: The final push for the Hard To Kill PPV, Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a non-title match, Taya Valkyrie vs. Kimber Lee, Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary, Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer, Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone

January 13, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The final push for the Hard To Kill PPV, Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a non-title match, Taya Valkyrie vs. Kimber Lee, Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary, Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer, Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone, and more (18:16)…

Click here for the January 13 Impact Wrestling audio review.

