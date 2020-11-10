AEW Countdown to Full Gear viewership

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Countdown to Full Gear special on TNT delivered 245,000 viewers, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: This countdown special performed lower than the other countdown specials this year. The AEW All Out countdown special delivered 357,000 viewers in September, The AEW Double Or Nothing countdown special tallied 344,000 viewers in May, and the Countdown to AEW Revolution special that followed the February 26 AEW Dynamite scored 383,000 viewers for TNT. The Countdown to Full Gear special also ran opposite stiff competition from cable news networks during their election coverage, and aired out of prime time. Only time will tell whether this is a bad sign for the actual pay-per-view numbers, as Full Gear ended up running opposite the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris victory speeches that were carried by all the major broadcast networks and cable news networks.



