AEW Dark preview: Fourteen matches set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-VSK vs. Chuck Taylor.

-Steven Stetson vs. Orange Cassidy.

-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal.

-M’Badu and Baron Black vs. Bear Country.

-Daniel Joseph vs. Dark Order’s 10.

-Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow vs. Louie Valle and Chris Peaks.

-Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Red Velvet and KiLynn King.

-Fuego Del Sol and Jon Cruz vs. “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin.

-JD Drake vs. Stu Grayson.

-Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. “The Hybrid2” Jack Evans and Angelico.

-Max Caster vs. JJ Garrett.

-“Gunn Club” Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, and Colten Funn vs. Tony Vega, Aaron Frye, and Angel Fashion.

-Evil Uno, Alan “5” Angels, and Colt Cabana vs. Levy Shapiro, John Skyler, and Ryzin.

-Abadon vs. Renee Michelle.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are available on Wednesday mornings.