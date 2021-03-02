Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Before The Impact match, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Chris Bey vs. Black Taurus vs. Ace Austin to become No. 1 contender to the X Division Championship.

-Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace.

-Brian Myers vs. Eddie Edwards with Matt Cardona as guest referee

-Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay vs. Larry D, Acey Romero, Luster the Legend, and Adam Thornstowe.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and will include Rohit Raju vs. James Storm. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature the best of Sami Callihan, including his match against Pentagon Jr. from Slammiversary 2018. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are available on Wednesdays.