04/16 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 106): Mark Haskins on why he feels like Brock Lesnar these days, traveling to Las Vegas for the ROH events that were cancelled and the concern it created, coming up through UK independent scene, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ROH wrestler Mark Haskins discussing why he feels like Brock Lesnar these days, traveling to Las Vegas for the ROH events that were cancelled and the concern it created for his family, coming up through UK independent scene, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus portion, John Moore reviews the April 15, 2020 NXT television show…

